First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, FHN stock has gone up by 3.96%, with a monthly gain of 12.98% and a quarterly surge of 35.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.93% for First Horizon Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.01% for FHN stock, with a simple moving average of 12.59% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) is 8.65x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FHN is 0.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for First Horizon Corporation (FHN) is $14.03, which is -$0.42 below the current market price. The public float for FHN is 550.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.77% of that float. On January 03, 2024, FHN’s average trading volume was 8.67M shares.

FHN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) has surged by 2.05 when compared to previous closing price of 14.16, but the company has seen a 3.96% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-29 that The price-to-sales ratio is a convenient tool to gauge the value of stocks incurring losses or in an early development cycle. Stocks like JAKK, TAP, BKH, BBSI and FHN hold promise.

Analysts’ Opinion of FHN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FHN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FHN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FHN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $14 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

FHN Trading at 16.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FHN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +8.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FHN rose by +3.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.82. In addition, First Horizon Corporation saw 2.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FHN starting from FENSTERMAKER WILLIAM H, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $11.62 back on Jun 07. After this action, FENSTERMAKER WILLIAM H now owns 256,312 shares of First Horizon Corporation, valued at $116,196 using the latest closing price.

PALMER VICKI R, the Director of First Horizon Corporation, purchase 2,000 shares at $11.02 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that PALMER VICKI R is holding 95,650 shares at $22,041 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FHN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.87 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Horizon Corporation stands at +26.11. The total capital return value is set at 8.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.83. Equity return is now at value 11.88, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on First Horizon Corporation (FHN), the company’s capital structure generated 54.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.16. Total debt to assets is 5.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of First Horizon Corporation (FHN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.