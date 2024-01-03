Fedex Corp (FDX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Fedex Corp (NYSE: FDX) has decreased by -0.29 when compared to last closing price of 252.97. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Stockmarketcom reported 2024-01-02 that Industrial stocks for your January 2024 watchlist.

Is It Worth Investing in Fedex Corp (NYSE: FDX) Right Now?

Fedex Corp (NYSE: FDX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FDX is 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for FDX is $295.70, which is $43.46 above the current price. The public float for FDX is 229.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FDX on January 03, 2024 was 2.17M shares.

FDX’s Market Performance

FDX stock saw a decrease of 1.70% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.55% and a quarterly a decrease of -4.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.80% for Fedex Corp (FDX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.73% for FDX’s stock, with a 2.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FDX stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for FDX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FDX in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $293 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

FDX Trading at -0.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares sank -4.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FDX rose by +1.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $264.15. In addition, Fedex Corp saw -0.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FDX starting from DIETRICH JOHN W, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $252.02 back on Dec 28. After this action, DIETRICH JOHN W now owns 4,745 shares of Fedex Corp, valued at $252,020 using the latest closing price.

LANE AMY B, the Director of Fedex Corp, purchase 200 shares at $253.22 during a trade that took place back on Dec 26, which means that LANE AMY B is holding 3,304 shares at $50,643 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.92 for the present operating margin

+21.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fedex Corp stands at +4.40. The total capital return value is set at 8.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.53. Equity return is now at value 16.83, with 4.93 for asset returns.

Based on Fedex Corp (FDX), the company’s capital structure generated 146.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.50. Total debt to assets is 43.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.95 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fedex Corp (FDX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.