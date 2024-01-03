Examining the Volatility of XP Inc’s (XP) Stock

The stock of XP Inc (XP) has gone down by -5.05% for the week, with a 4.47% rise in the past month and a 16.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.56% for XP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.12% for XP’s stock, with a 18.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in XP Inc (NASDAQ: XP) Right Now?

XP Inc (NASDAQ: XP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for XP is 1.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for XP is 340.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XP on January 03, 2024 was 5.29M shares.

XP) stock’s latest price update

XP Inc (NASDAQ: XP)’s stock price has dropped by -2.31 in relation to previous closing price of 25.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-13 that XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Antonio Guimaraes – Investor Relations Thiago Maffra – Chief Executive Officer Bruno Constantino – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Jorge Kuri – Morgan Stanley Mario Pierry – Bank of America Tito Labarta – Goldman Sachs Gabriel Gusan – Citi Eduardo Rosman – BTG Thiago Batista – UBS Neha Agarwala – HSBC Geoffrey Elliott – Autonomous Research Yuri Fernandes – JPMorgan Antonio Guimaraes Good evening, everyone. I’m Antonio Guimaraes, Investor Relations at XP.

Analysts’ Opinion of XP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for XP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for XP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $30 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

XP Trading at 7.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +10.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XP fell by -4.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +111.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.08. In addition, XP Inc saw -4.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.55 for the present operating margin

+70.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for XP Inc stands at +26.14. The total capital return value is set at 6.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.57. Equity return is now at value 19.97, with 1.78 for asset returns.

Based on XP Inc (XP), the company’s capital structure generated 311.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.70. Total debt to assets is 27.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, XP Inc (XP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.