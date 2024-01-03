Examining the Volatility of Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR’s (VIOT) Stock

In the past week, VIOT stock has gone up by 0.22%, with a monthly decline of -3.01% and a quarterly plunge of -5.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.22% for Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.68% for VIOT’s stock, with a -2.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: VIOT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.94.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR (VIOT) is $12.06, which is $0.99 above the current market price. The public float for VIOT is 34.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VIOT on January 03, 2024 was 88.57K shares.

VIOT) stock’s latest price update

Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: VIOT)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.80 in comparison to its previous close of 1.00, however, the company has experienced a 0.22% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-24 that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 24, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Claire Ji – Investor Relations Director Xiaoping Chen – Founder, Chairman and CEO Jinling Zhang – Head, Capital Markets Department Conference Call Participants Jingsheng Liu – CICC Operator Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for Viomi Technology Company Limited Earnings Conference Call for the First Half of 2023.

VIOT Trading at -1.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.94%, as shares sank -1.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIOT rose by +0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9073. In addition, Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR saw -9.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VIOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.26 for the present operating margin

+22.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR stands at -8.52. The total capital return value is set at -18.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.85. Equity return is now at value -17.40, with -8.70 for asset returns.

Based on Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR (VIOT), the company’s capital structure generated 10.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.41. Total debt to assets is 5.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.76 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR (VIOT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.