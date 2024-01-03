EVgo Inc (EVGO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EVGO is 2.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for EVGO is 97.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 22.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EVGO on January 03, 2024 was 2.99M shares.

EVGO) stock’s latest price update

EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO)’s stock price has plunge by -7.82relation to previous closing price of 3.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.25% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-26 that As the year draws to a close, the focus turns to penny stocks for 2024. These types of stocks offer substantial growth prospects in a market full of promise.

EVGO’s Market Performance

EVGO’s stock has fallen by -6.25% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.77% and a quarterly rise of 3.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.38% for EVgo Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.87% for EVGO stock, with a simple moving average of -20.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVGO stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for EVGO by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for EVGO in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $4 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

EVGO Trading at 12.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.41%, as shares sank -2.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVGO fell by -6.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.36. In addition, EVgo Inc saw -7.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVGO starting from Sullivan Francine, who sale 600 shares at the price of $4.74 back on Aug 10. After this action, Sullivan Francine now owns 55,246 shares of EVgo Inc, valued at $2,844 using the latest closing price.

Shevorenkova Olga, the Chief Financial Officer of EVgo Inc, sale 17,162 shares at $4.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Shevorenkova Olga is holding 35,820 shares at $82,378 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-273.88 for the present operating margin

-41.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for EVgo Inc stands at -51.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EVgo Inc (EVGO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.