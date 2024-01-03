Evaluating the Ups and Downs of CNH Industrial NV’s (CNHI) Stock

The stock of CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) has seen a 1.50% increase in the past week, with a 13.22% gain in the past month, and a 2.79% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.28% for CNHI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.61% for CNHI stock, with a simple moving average of -7.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) is above average at 7.03x. The 36-month beta value for CNHI is also noteworthy at 1.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CNHI is $15.27, which is $3.11 above than the current price. The public float for CNHI is 895.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.67% of that float. The average trading volume of CNHI on January 03, 2024 was 12.26M shares.

The stock price of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) has plunged by -0.16 when compared to previous closing price of 12.18, but the company has seen a 1.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2024-01-02 that Scott Wine, CNH Industrial CEO, joins ‘Closing Bell Overtime’ to talk what’s ahead for the agriculture industry in 2024 and how the company expects to perform.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNHI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CNHI by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CNHI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $13 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CNHI Trading at 10.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +8.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNHI rose by +1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.56. In addition, CNH Industrial NV saw -0.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.50 for the present operating margin

+29.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for CNH Industrial NV stands at +8.61. The total capital return value is set at 14.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.88. Equity return is now at value 32.74, with 5.95 for asset returns.

Based on CNH Industrial NV (CNHI), the company’s capital structure generated 334.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.00. Total debt to assets is 58.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 193.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In summary, CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.