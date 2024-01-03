Evaluating the Impact of -4.97 Increase on APi Group Corporation’s (APG) Stock

The stock of APi Group Corporation (APG) has seen a -4.20% decrease in the past week, with a 8.34% gain in the past month, and a 29.30% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.17% for APG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.74% for APG stock, with a simple moving average of 25.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) is above average at 83.49x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for APG is 153.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.46% of that float. The average trading volume of APG on January 03, 2024 was 1.30M shares.

APG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) has decreased by -4.97 when compared to last closing price of 34.60. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.20% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-01 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Analysts’ Opinion of APG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APG stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for APG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for APG in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $29 based on the research report published on May 17, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

APG Trading at 10.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +5.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APG fell by -4.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.73. In addition, APi Group Corporation saw -4.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APG starting from ASHKEN IAN G H, who sale 166,666 shares at the price of $27.30 back on Nov 06. After this action, ASHKEN IAN G H now owns 4,606,000 shares of APi Group Corporation, valued at $4,549,982 using the latest closing price.

LILLIE JAMES E, the Director of APi Group Corporation, sale 166,666 shares at $27.29 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that LILLIE JAMES E is holding 4,057,632 shares at $4,548,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.93 for the present operating margin

+23.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for APi Group Corporation stands at +1.11. The total capital return value is set at 3.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.48. Equity return is now at value 5.02, with 1.89 for asset returns.

Based on APi Group Corporation (APG), the company’s capital structure generated 103.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.87. Total debt to assets is 37.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 129.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In summary, APi Group Corporation (APG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.