Evaluating the Impact of -10.48 Increase on Direct Digital Holdings Inc’s (DRCT) Stock

The stock of Direct Digital Holdings Inc (DRCT) has gone up by 1.29% for the week, with a 13.46% rise in the past month and a 391.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 17.60% for DRCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.32% for DRCT’s stock, with a 226.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Direct Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DRCT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Direct Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DRCT) is 56.27x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DRCT is 8.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DRCT is 2.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.02% of that float. On January 03, 2024, DRCT’s average trading volume was 872.35K shares.

DRCT) stock’s latest price update

Direct Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DRCT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.48 compared to its previous closing price of 14.88. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (DRCT) could be a solid choice for shorter-term investors looking to capitalize on the recent price trend in fundamentally sound stocks. It is one of the many stocks that passed through our shorter-term trading strategy-based screen.

DRCT Trading at 71.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.08%, as shares surge +9.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +420.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRCT rose by +1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +231.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.92. In addition, Direct Digital Holdings Inc saw -10.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRCT starting from SMITH W KEITH, who sale 41,348 shares at the price of $10.22 back on Dec 12. After this action, SMITH W KEITH now owns 130,722 shares of Direct Digital Holdings Inc, valued at $422,577 using the latest closing price.

SMITH W KEITH, the President of Direct Digital Holdings Inc, sale 77,930 shares at $11.13 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that SMITH W KEITH is holding 172,070 shares at $867,361 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.93 for the present operating margin

+14.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Direct Digital Holdings Inc stands at +4.66. The total capital return value is set at 28.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.24. Equity return is now at value 59.28, with 4.81 for asset returns.

Based on Direct Digital Holdings Inc (DRCT), the company’s capital structure generated 534.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.24. Total debt to assets is 42.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 518.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Direct Digital Holdings Inc (DRCT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.