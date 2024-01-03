EQT Corp (EQT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of EQT Corp (NYSE: EQT) has dropped by -1.88 compared to previous close of 38.92. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-28 that Energy stocks have underperformed the market in 2023 as investors made a pivot to growth in anticipation of the Fed cutting rates. This is likely to reverse in 2024 as markets turn to value in the face of slowing growth.

Is It Worth Investing in EQT Corp (NYSE: EQT) Right Now?

EQT Corp (NYSE: EQT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EQT is 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EQT is $46.84, which is $8.89 above the current price. The public float for EQT is 384.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EQT on January 03, 2024 was 5.27M shares.

EQT’s Market Performance

EQT’s stock has seen a -2.60% decrease for the week, with a -5.09% drop in the past month and a -3.61% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.62% for EQT Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.09% for EQT’s stock, with a -1.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EQT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EQT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $46 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

EQT Trading at -4.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares sank -1.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQT fell by -1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.20. In addition, EQT Corp saw -1.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQT starting from VANLOH S WIL JR, who sale 20,000,000 shares at the price of $41.40 back on Sep 14. After this action, VANLOH S WIL JR now owns 23,946,108 shares of EQT Corp, valued at $828,000,000 using the latest closing price.

James Todd, the CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of EQT Corp, sale 31,170 shares at $38.56 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that James Todd is holding 39,392 shares at $1,201,915 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+63.78 for the present operating margin

+66.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for EQT Corp stands at +14.59. The total capital return value is set at 47.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.39. Equity return is now at value 24.73, with 12.51 for asset returns.

Based on EQT Corp (EQT), the company’s capital structure generated 51.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.03. Total debt to assets is 24.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EQT Corp (EQT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.