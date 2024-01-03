Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 33.05x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.62. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by analysts is $120.60, which is -$10.64 below the current market price. The public float for ENPH is 131.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.32% of that float. On January 03, 2024, the average trading volume of ENPH was 5.59M shares.

ENPH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) has decreased by -0.68 when compared to last closing price of 132.14. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.05% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-01 that Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Enphase Energy (ENPH). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

ENPH’s Market Performance

ENPH’s stock has fallen by -2.05% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 29.91% and a quarterly rise of 12.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.40% for Enphase Energy Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.71% for ENPH’s stock, with a -9.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENPH stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ENPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ENPH in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $121 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ENPH Trading at 28.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares surge +23.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENPH fell by -2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.86. In addition, Enphase Energy Inc saw -0.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENPH starting from Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan, who purchase 1,118 shares at the price of $90.23 back on Nov 16. After this action, Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan now owns 1,272,015 shares of Enphase Energy Inc, valued at $100,873 using the latest closing price.

Rodgers Thurman J, the Director of Enphase Energy Inc, purchase 32,600 shares at $122.76 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Rodgers Thurman J is holding 85,200 shares at $4,001,927 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.42 for the present operating margin

+41.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enphase Energy Inc stands at +17.05. The total capital return value is set at 24.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.12. Equity return is now at value 70.38, with 18.29 for asset returns.

Based on Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH), the company’s capital structure generated 159.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.43. Total debt to assets is 42.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.55.

Conclusion

To sum up, Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.