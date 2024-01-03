Enliven Therapeutics Inc (ELVN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Enliven Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ELVN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.66 compared to its previous closing price of 13.84. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-18 that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. is a recently merged biopharma company focused on developing oncology candidates for leukemia and lymphoma. The company has raised $165 million in a private placement to fund its pipeline, which includes two phase 1 candidates. ELVN-001 targets chronic myeloid leukemia and shows promise in preclinical tests, while ELVN-002 is a selective HER2 inhibitor with potential in HER2-driven cancers.

Is It Worth Investing in Enliven Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ELVN) Right Now?

Enliven Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ELVN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 65.81x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for ELVN is 19.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 27.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELVN on January 03, 2024 was 118.61K shares.

ELVN’s Market Performance

The stock of Enliven Therapeutics Inc (ELVN) has seen a 0.34% increase in the past week, with a 32.33% rise in the past month, and a 8.92% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.02% for ELVN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.84% for ELVN’s stock, with a -11.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELVN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ELVN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ELVN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $27 based on the research report published on March 29, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ELVN Trading at 24.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.11%, as shares surge +28.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELVN rose by +0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.50. In addition, Enliven Therapeutics Inc saw 7.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELVN starting from Patel Anish, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $15.00 back on Jan 02. After this action, Patel Anish now owns 22,097 shares of Enliven Therapeutics Inc, valued at $165,053 using the latest closing price.

Hohl Benjamin, the Chief Financial Officer of Enliven Therapeutics Inc, sale 9,383 shares at $15.01 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that Hohl Benjamin is holding 0 shares at $140,839 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELVN

The total capital return value is set at -38.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.69. Equity return is now at value 1.69, with 1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 48.98.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Enliven Therapeutics Inc (ELVN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.