Electra Battery Materials Corp’s (ELBM) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ELBM stock has gone up by 43.01%, with a monthly decline of -5.96% and a quarterly plunge of -23.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.37% for Electra Battery Materials Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.38% for ELBM’s stock, with a -55.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Electra Battery Materials Corp (NASDAQ: ELBM) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.12.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for ELBM is 55.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.10% of that float. On January 03, 2024, the average trading volume of ELBM was 147.61K shares.

ELBM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Electra Battery Materials Corp (NASDAQ: ELBM) has jumped by 24.49 compared to previous close of 0.37. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 43.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-23 that Cobalt spot prices were lower for the month. LME inventory was flat for the month. Cobalt market news – U.S. releases FEOC rules. U.S. to create a critical mineral ‘Resilient Resource Reserve’ to “sustain” the price of a critical mineral when prices fall (includes cobalt). Cobalt miners news – Glencore’s Mutanda mine to produce less cobalt on ore depletion – sources. GEM Co and GAC Group signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement.

ELBM Trading at -1.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.32%, as shares sank -6.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELBM rose by +43.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3857. In addition, Electra Battery Materials Corp saw 24.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELBM

The total capital return value is set at -11.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.89. Equity return is now at value -7.24, with -4.62 for asset returns.

Based on Electra Battery Materials Corp (ELBM), the company’s capital structure generated 23.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.99. Total debt to assets is 15.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.56.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, Electra Battery Materials Corp (ELBM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.