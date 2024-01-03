Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE: EC)’s stock price has plunge by 0.34relation to previous closing price of 11.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.17% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that The Zacks Earnings ESP is a great way to find potential earnings surprises. Why investors should take advantage now.

Is It Worth Investing in Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE: EC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE: EC) is 5.13x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EC is 1.34. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC) is $2319.48, which is $0.84 above the current market price. The public float for EC is 2.06B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.56% of that float. On January 03, 2024, EC’s average trading volume was 2.21M shares.

EC’s Market Performance

The stock of Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC) has seen a 0.17% increase in the past week, with a -3.82% drop in the past month, and a 8.29% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.06% for EC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.55% for EC stock, with a simple moving average of 9.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for EC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for EC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $11.20 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

EC Trading at -1.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares sank -6.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EC rose by +0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.34. In addition, Ecopetrol SA ADR saw 0.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.60 for the present operating margin

+26.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecopetrol SA ADR stands at +25.35. The total capital return value is set at 12.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.96. Equity return is now at value 25.84, with 7.26 for asset returns.

Based on Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC), the company’s capital structure generated 133.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.20. Total debt to assets is 38.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.