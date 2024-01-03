Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EGRX) has jumped by 8.22 compared to previous close of 5.23. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-06 that — BARHEMSYS® (amisulpride) Injection is the first and only antiemetic approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for rescue treatment of postoperative nausea and vomiting (“PONV”) despite prophylaxis1 and is also approved for the treatment of PONV in patients who have not received prophylaxis and for the prevention of PONV — — In patients who experience PONV, the incidence of nausea is substantially greater than the incidence of vomiting2, 3 —

Is It Worth Investing in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EGRX) Right Now?

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EGRX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for EGRX is at 0.46. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EGRX is $17.00, which is $11.34 above the current market price. The public float for EGRX is 11.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.92% of that float. The average trading volume for EGRX on January 03, 2024 was 192.16K shares.

EGRX’s Market Performance

EGRX stock saw a decrease of 14.11% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.25% and a quarterly a decrease of -62.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.57% for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.58% for EGRX’s stock, with a -68.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EGRX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for EGRX by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for EGRX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $17 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

EGRX Trading at -35.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.30%, as shares sank -4.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGRX rose by +14.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.35. In addition, Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 8.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGRX starting from Tarriff Scott, who sale 10,694 shares at the price of $13.87 back on Nov 02. After this action, Tarriff Scott now owns 545,447 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $148,326 using the latest closing price.

Tarriff Scott, the CEO of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 10,925 shares at $13.82 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Tarriff Scott is holding 556,141 shares at $150,984 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.55 for the present operating margin

+69.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at +11.26. The total capital return value is set at 37.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.15. Equity return is now at value 4.88, with 3.04 for asset returns.

Based on Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX), the company’s capital structure generated 28.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.90. Total debt to assets is 16.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.