e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) has seen a -2.91% decrease in the past week, with a 18.27% gain in the past month, and a 29.06% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.80% for ELF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.39% for ELF’s stock, with a 28.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) is above average at 65.42x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.46.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) is $143.33, which is $3.67 above the current market price. The public float for ELF is 52.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ELF on January 03, 2024 was 1.43M shares.

ELF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) has plunged by -3.24 when compared to previous closing price of 144.34, but the company has seen a -2.91% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-29 that Sure, the S&P 500 has come on strong since late October, but if you compare the three-month performance of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust NYSEARCA: SPY versus the SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF NYSEARCA: SPSM:

Analysts’ Opinion of ELF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELF stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ELF by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ELF in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $140 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ELF Trading at 17.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares surge +14.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELF fell by -2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $138.60. In addition, e.l.f. Beauty Inc saw -3.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELF starting from AMIN TARANG, who sale 29,666 shares at the price of $150.29 back on Dec 19. After this action, AMIN TARANG now owns 252,792 shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc, valued at $4,458,373 using the latest closing price.

AMIN TARANG, the Chief Executive Officer of e.l.f. Beauty Inc, sale 9,000 shares at $150.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that AMIN TARANG is holding 248,589 shares at $1,350,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.77 for the present operating margin

+64.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for e.l.f. Beauty Inc stands at +10.63. The total capital return value is set at 14.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.64. Equity return is now at value 27.85, with 18.87 for asset returns.

Based on e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF), the company’s capital structure generated 19.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.66. Total debt to assets is 13.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.20 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.