Dominion Energy Inc (D) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for D is at 0.59. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for D is $48.00, which is -$0.51 below the current market price. The public float for D is 835.55M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.46% of that float. The average trading volume for D on January 03, 2024 was 6.36M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

D) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) has jumped by 3.21 compared to previous close of 47.00. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-02 that Valuation distress after a poorly designed substantial issuer bid is likely to fade as investors take a fresh look at Dream Office REIT. Long duration property assets are a play on the interest rate cycle reversing course in 2024 as a decline in cap rates will likely pull property valuations higher. It has a well curated property portfolio in the Toronto business district with a very strong moat.

D’s Market Performance

Dominion Energy Inc (D) has experienced a 3.65% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.99% rise in the past month, and a 14.65% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.25% for D. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.34% for D’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of D

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for D stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for D by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for D in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $47 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

D Trading at 7.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought D to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +3.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, D rose by +3.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.49. In addition, Dominion Energy Inc saw 3.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at D starting from Leopold Diane, who sale 6,250 shares at the price of $45.51 back on Dec 01. After this action, Leopold Diane now owns 88,126 shares of Dominion Energy Inc, valued at $284,453 using the latest closing price.

STORY SUSAN N, the Director of Dominion Energy Inc, purchase 54 shares at $53.70 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that STORY SUSAN N is holding 22,162 shares at $2,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for D

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.79 for the present operating margin

+52.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dominion Energy Inc stands at +5.74. The total capital return value is set at 5.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.47. Equity return is now at value 8.02, with 2.17 for asset returns.

Based on Dominion Energy Inc (D), the company’s capital structure generated 165.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.38. Total debt to assets is 44.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 151.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dominion Energy Inc (D) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.