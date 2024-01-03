Denison Mines Corp (DNN) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, DNN stock has gone down by -2.31%, with a monthly decline of -7.65% and a quarterly surge of 6.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.26% for Denison Mines Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.30% for DNN’s stock, with a 23.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) is above average at 38.41x. The 36-month beta value for DNN is also noteworthy at 1.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for DNN is $3.49, which is $0.87 above than the current price. The public float for DNN is 871.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.29% of that float. The average trading volume of DNN on January 03, 2024 was 10.20M shares.

DNN) stock’s latest price update

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.52 in relation to its previous close of 1.77. However, the company has experienced a -2.31% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that Here is how Denison Mine (DNN) and Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

DNN Trading at -1.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares sank -6.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNN fell by -2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7790. In addition, Denison Mines Corp saw -4.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-205.45 for the present operating margin

-156.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denison Mines Corp stands at +84.71. The total capital return value is set at -8.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.44. Equity return is now at value 10.52, with 8.94 for asset returns.

Based on Denison Mines Corp (DNN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.13. Total debt to assets is 0.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 194.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In summary, Denison Mines Corp (DNN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.