Coupang Inc (CPNG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.84 compared to its previous closing price of 16.19. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-02 that I have a positive outlook for the U.S. markets for the year. My view is backed by potential rate cuts in the coming quarters that would support investment and consumption spending in the economy.

Is It Worth Investing in Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) Right Now?

Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CPNG is 1.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CPNG is 1.17B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CPNG on January 03, 2024 was 8.54M shares.

CPNG’s Market Performance

The stock of Coupang Inc (CPNG) has seen a -2.96% decrease in the past week, with a 2.95% rise in the past month, and a -7.25% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.60% for CPNG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.80% for CPNG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPNG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CPNG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CPNG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $18.50 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CPNG Trading at -3.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -0.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPNG fell by -2.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.02. In addition, Coupang Inc saw -2.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPNG starting from Kim Tae Jung, who sale 940 shares at the price of $15.50 back on Dec 04. After this action, Kim Tae Jung now owns 253,590 shares of Coupang Inc, valued at $14,570 using the latest closing price.

SVF Investments (UK) Ltd, the 10% Owner of Coupang Inc, sale 30,000,000 shares at $15.39 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that SVF Investments (UK) Ltd is holding 396,156,413 shares at $461,700,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.54 for the present operating margin

+22.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coupang Inc stands at -0.45. The total capital return value is set at -2.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.35. Equity return is now at value 16.84, with 4.36 for asset returns.

Based on Coupang Inc (CPNG), the company’s capital structure generated 99.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.87. Total debt to assets is 25.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 114.41 and the total asset turnover is 2.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coupang Inc (CPNG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.