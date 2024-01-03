Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG)’s stock price has decreased by -0.27 compared to its previous closing price of 29.53. However, the company has seen a 3.15% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2024-01-02 that Packaged and frozen foods maker ConAgra Brands Inc. NYSE: CAG had a rough 2023, with shares losing 26.19% versus the S&P 500 index performance of 24.8%. The weak macroeconomic environment led to consumers pulling back on their spending, even in the consumer staples sector, often trading down for private label brands.

Is It Worth Investing in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) is 13.08x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CAG is 0.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) is $30.20, which is $0.75 above the current market price. The public float for CAG is 475.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.62% of that float. On January 03, 2024, CAG’s average trading volume was 4.48M shares.

CAG’s Market Performance

CAG’s stock has seen a 3.15% increase for the week, with a 3.84% rise in the past month and a 11.01% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.81% for Conagra Brands Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.97% for CAG’s stock, with a -7.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CAG by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CAG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $31 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CAG Trading at 3.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares surge +2.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAG rose by +3.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.20. In addition, Conagra Brands Inc saw 2.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAG starting from LENNY RICHARD H, who purchase 9,238 shares at the price of $27.31 back on Oct 09. After this action, LENNY RICHARD H now owns 165,205 shares of Conagra Brands Inc, valued at $252,290 using the latest closing price.

McGough Thomas M, the EVP & Co-COO of Conagra Brands Inc, sale 75,522 shares at $33.07 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that McGough Thomas M is holding 157,125 shares at $2,497,513 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.26 for the present operating margin

+26.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Conagra Brands Inc stands at +5.56. The total capital return value is set at 10.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.13. Equity return is now at value 12.43, with 4.85 for asset returns.

Based on Conagra Brands Inc (CAG), the company’s capital structure generated 108.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.01. Total debt to assets is 42.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.