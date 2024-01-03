Comcast Corp (CMCSA) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is 12.12x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CMCSA is 1.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Comcast Corp (CMCSA) is $49.86, which is $6.19 above the current market price. The public float for CMCSA is 3.98B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.32% of that float. On January 03, 2024, CMCSA’s average trading volume was 19.01M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

CMCSA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) has decreased by -0.41 when compared to last closing price of 43.85. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.75% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2024-01-02 that Comcast stock (NASDAQ: CMCSA), one of the largest cable TV and internet players in the U.S, currently trades at $44 per share, about 29% below the peak of $61.75 seen in September 2022, and appears to have room for gains. Comcast CMCSA stock has been weighed down by a couple of factors, including slowing growth of the broadband market, after a surge seen through Covid-19, and subscriber losses in cable TV operations.

CMCSA’s Market Performance

Comcast Corp (CMCSA) has experienced a -0.75% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.25% rise in the past month, and a -1.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.04% for CMCSA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.57% for CMCSA stock, with a simple moving average of 3.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMCSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMCSA stocks, with Pivotal Research Group repeating the rating for CMCSA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMCSA in the upcoming period, according to Pivotal Research Group is $58 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CMCSA Trading at 2.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMCSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares surge +3.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMCSA fell by -0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.50. In addition, Comcast Corp saw -0.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMCSA starting from Armstrong Jason, who sale 41,663 shares at the price of $42.63 back on Nov 20. After this action, Armstrong Jason now owns 14,458 shares of Comcast Corp, valued at $1,776,016 using the latest closing price.

ROBERTS BRIAN L, the Chairman of Board & CEO of Comcast Corp, sale 616,143 shares at $41.92 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that ROBERTS BRIAN L is holding 16,909,517 shares at $25,827,421 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMCSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.63 for the present operating margin

+57.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Comcast Corp stands at +4.42. The total capital return value is set at 11.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.78. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 5.88 for asset returns.

Based on Comcast Corp (CMCSA), the company’s capital structure generated 131.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.88. Total debt to assets is 41.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Comcast Corp (CMCSA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.