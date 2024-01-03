Collective Audience Inc (CAUD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Collective Audience Inc (NASDAQ: CAUD)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.37 in comparison to its previous close of 1.35, however, the company has experienced a 20.16% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-13 that Collective Audience (NASDAQ: CAUD ) stock is gaining on Monday even without any clear news from the marketing company. That includes a lack of press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that would explain today’s gains.

Is It Worth Investing in Collective Audience Inc (NASDAQ: CAUD) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CAUD is 0.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.28% of that float. The average trading volume of CAUD on January 03, 2024 was 916.62K shares.

CAUD’s Market Performance

CAUD stock saw a decrease of 20.16% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.86% and a quarterly a decrease of -86.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.99% for Collective Audience Inc (CAUD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.60% for CAUD’s stock, with a -83.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CAUD Trading at -64.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.17%, as shares sank -10.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -86.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAUD rose by +20.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4900. In addition, Collective Audience Inc saw 10.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAUD starting from Watt Nadine I, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.50 back on Dec 28. After this action, Watt Nadine I now owns 10,000 shares of Collective Audience Inc, valued at $14,988 using the latest closing price.

SUEN BRENT, the Director of Collective Audience Inc, purchase 23,334 shares at $1.29 during a trade that took place back on Dec 26, which means that SUEN BRENT is holding 1,079,578 shares at $30,101 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAUD

The total capital return value is set at -10.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.71. Equity return is now at value -5.46, with -4.56 for asset returns.

Based on Collective Audience Inc (CAUD), the company’s capital structure generated 34.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.49. Total debt to assets is 17.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.49.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

In summary, Collective Audience Inc (CAUD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.