Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, CDE stock has gone down by -6.98%, with a monthly gain of 4.92% and a quarterly surge of 55.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.30% for Coeur Mining Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.41% for CDE’s stock, with a 8.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CDE is 1.80. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) is $3.71, which is $0.51 above the current market price. The public float for CDE is 377.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.40% of that float. On January 03, 2024, CDE’s average trading volume was 6.23M shares.

CDE) stock’s latest price update

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE)’s stock price has dropped by -1.84 in relation to previous closing price of 3.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-28 that Penny stocks are one of the things that keep traders excited. The obvious volatility and potential of these cheap stocks have made their mark.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDE stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for CDE by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CDE in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $2.75 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CDE Trading at 12.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares surge +1.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDE fell by -6.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.28. In addition, Coeur Mining Inc saw -1.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDE starting from Watkinson Kenneth J, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $2.81 back on Nov 27. After this action, Watkinson Kenneth J now owns 134,051 shares of Coeur Mining Inc, valued at $19,684 using the latest closing price.

McGrath Aoife, the SVP, Exploration of Coeur Mining Inc, purchase 6,200 shares at $2.35 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that McGrath Aoife is holding 129,217 shares at $14,558 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.44 for the present operating margin

+0.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coeur Mining Inc stands at -10.26. The total capital return value is set at -3.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.85. Equity return is now at value -3.10, with -1.46 for asset returns.

Based on Coeur Mining Inc (CDE), the company’s capital structure generated 61.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.89. Total debt to assets is 29.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.