Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.25x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.89. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) by analysts is $52.09, which is $1.58 above the current market price. The public float for CSCO is 4.05B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.99% of that float. On January 03, 2024, the average trading volume of CSCO was 18.88M shares.

CSCO) stock's latest price update

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO)’s stock price has plunge by -0.02relation to previous closing price of 50.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.84% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-02 that FDN: Buy High-Quality And Strong-Momentum Internet Stocks (Technical Analysis)

CSCO’s Market Performance

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) has seen a 0.84% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.40% gain in the past month and a -7.13% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.10% for CSCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.22% for CSCO’s stock, with a -1.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSCO stocks, with DZ Bank repeating the rating for CSCO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CSCO in the upcoming period, according to DZ Bank is $50 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CSCO Trading at 0.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.72%, as shares surge +4.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSCO rose by +0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.51. In addition, Cisco Systems, Inc. saw -0.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSCO starting from Herren Richard Scott, who sale 106,321 shares at the price of $50.02 back on Dec 18. After this action, Herren Richard Scott now owns 345,994 shares of Cisco Systems, Inc., valued at $5,318,634 using the latest closing price.

Herren Richard Scott, the EVP and CFO of Cisco Systems, Inc., sale 13,616 shares at $50.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Herren Richard Scott is holding 452,315 shares at $680,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.25 for the present operating margin

+62.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cisco Systems, Inc. stands at +22.13. The total capital return value is set at 29.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.07. Equity return is now at value 31.78, with 14.16 for asset returns.

Based on Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), the company’s capital structure generated 21.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.50. Total debt to assets is 9.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.