Chevron Corp. (CVX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) is above average at 11.11x. The 36-month beta value for CVX is also noteworthy at 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CVX is $178.55, which is $29.07 above than the current price. The public float for CVX is 1.88B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.97% of that float. The average trading volume of CVX on January 03, 2024 was 10.75M shares.

Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.21 in relation to its previous close of 149.16. However, the company has experienced a -1.04% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-02 that The current market is characterized by price volatility and return uncertainty. However, seven companies span across various sectors—consumer staples, financial, healthcare, energy, industrials and more—each wielding a unique prowess in generating passive income.

CVX’s Market Performance

Chevron Corp. (CVX) has experienced a -1.04% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.09% rise in the past month, and a -10.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.62% for CVX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.37% for CVX stock, with a simple moving average of -5.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVX stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for CVX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CVX in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $182 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CVX Trading at 1.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.22%, as shares surge +3.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVX fell by -1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.69. In addition, Chevron Corp. saw 0.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVX starting from Breber Pierre R, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $164.00 back on Aug 11. After this action, Breber Pierre R now owns 6,021 shares of Chevron Corp., valued at $4,100,000 using the latest closing price.

GUSTAVSON JEFF B, the Vice President of Chevron Corp., sale 3,750 shares at $160.88 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that GUSTAVSON JEFF B is holding 1,718 shares at $603,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.55 for the present operating margin

+21.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chevron Corp. stands at +15.00. The total capital return value is set at 22.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.91. Equity return is now at value 15.72, with 9.72 for asset returns.

Based on Chevron Corp. (CVX), the company’s capital structure generated 17.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.66. Total debt to assets is 10.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In summary, Chevron Corp. (CVX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.