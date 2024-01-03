Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE: SCHW) is above average at 23.00x. The 36-month beta value for SCHW is also noteworthy at 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SCHW is $72.78, which is $3.68 above than the current price. The public float for SCHW is 1.66B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.58% of that float. The average trading volume of SCHW on January 03, 2024 was 10.55M shares.

The stock price of Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE: SCHW) has surged by 0.44 when compared to previous closing price of 68.80, but the company has seen a 0.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-29 that The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) closed at $68.80 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.08% move from the prior day.

SCHW’s Market Performance

Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) has seen a 0.76% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 12.69% gain in the past month and a 29.04% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.30% for SCHW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.63% for SCHW’s stock, with a 21.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCHW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCHW stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for SCHW by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SCHW in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $52 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SCHW Trading at 16.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCHW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares surge +9.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCHW rose by +0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.97. In addition, Charles Schwab Corp. saw 0.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCHW starting from Schwab-Pomerantz Carolyn, who sale 12,208 shares at the price of $61.28 back on Nov 30. After this action, Schwab-Pomerantz Carolyn now owns 1,722,400 shares of Charles Schwab Corp., valued at $748,109 using the latest closing price.

Morgan Peter J. III, the General Counsel of Charles Schwab Corp., sale 7,162 shares at $60.72 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Morgan Peter J. III is holding 0 shares at $434,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCHW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.01 for the present operating margin

+85.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Charles Schwab Corp. stands at +32.20. The total capital return value is set at 12.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.86. Equity return is now at value 16.01, with 1.14 for asset returns.

Based on Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW), the company’s capital structure generated 106.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.50. Total debt to assets is 7.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.