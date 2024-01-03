ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) has plunged by -7.26 when compared to previous closing price of 2.34, but the company has seen a -12.15% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-29 that ChargePoint stock is down 86% over the last two years as it faces headwinds from economic uncertainty. Delays in the delivery of EVs for fleet customers and a pullback in commercial spending have led to postponed investments in charging infrastructure.

Is It Worth Investing in ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.63. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CHPT is 325.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 27.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHPT on January 03, 2024 was 20.78M shares.

CHPT’s Market Performance

CHPT’s stock has seen a -12.15% decrease for the week, with a 16.67% rise in the past month and a -54.32% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.17% for ChargePoint Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.11% for CHPT stock, with a simple moving average of -66.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHPT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CHPT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CHPT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $2.50 based on the research report published on December 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CHPT Trading at -12.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.15%, as shares surge +7.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHPT fell by -12.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.39. In addition, ChargePoint Holdings Inc saw -7.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHPT starting from Hughes Michael D, who sale 13,995 shares at the price of $2.42 back on Dec 21. After this action, Hughes Michael D now owns 855,947 shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc, valued at $33,830 using the latest closing price.

Wilmer Richard, the President and CEO of ChargePoint Holdings Inc, sale 8,350 shares at $2.42 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Wilmer Richard is holding 2,380,490 shares at $20,184 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-73.02 for the present operating margin

+15.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for ChargePoint Holdings Inc stands at -73.73. The total capital return value is set at -54.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.48. Equity return is now at value -120.60, with -40.29 for asset returns.

Based on ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT), the company’s capital structure generated 89.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.16. Total debt to assets is 28.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.