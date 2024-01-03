Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.83 in relation to its previous close of 59.03. However, the company has experienced a 10.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-31 that Toast’s software is posting strong growth in the competitive restaurant space. Celsius aims to replicate the returns of one of the best stocks of the last 20 years.

Is It Worth Investing in Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) is 118.89x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CELH is 1.72. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) is $70.85, which is $12.31 above the current market price. The public float for CELH is 144.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 24.79% of that float. On January 03, 2024, CELH’s average trading volume was 4.93M shares.

CELH’s Market Performance

CELH stock saw an increase of 10.56% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.60% and a quarterly increase of 9.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.65% for Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.95% for CELH stock, with a simple moving average of 20.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CELH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CELH stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CELH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CELH in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $217 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CELH Trading at 10.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares surge +12.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELH rose by +11.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +110.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.16. In addition, Celsius Holdings Inc saw 7.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CELH starting from Kravitz Hal, who sale 172,000 shares at the price of $51.64 back on Dec 06. After this action, Kravitz Hal now owns 216,206 shares of Celsius Holdings Inc, valued at $8,882,080 using the latest closing price.

Fieldly John, the Chief Executive Officer of Celsius Holdings Inc, sale 13,842 shares at $52.05 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Fieldly John is holding 508,260 shares at $720,476 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CELH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.14 for the present operating margin

+41.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celsius Holdings Inc stands at -28.65. The total capital return value is set at -29.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.59. Equity return is now at value 16.18, with 10.82 for asset returns.

Based on Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.14. Total debt to assets is 0.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.60.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.