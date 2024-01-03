Carvana Co. (CVNA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 3.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Carvana Co. (CVNA) by analysts is $38.35, which is -$10.52 below the current market price. The public float for CVNA is 94.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 37.19% of that float. On January 03, 2024, the average trading volume of CVNA was 8.87M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

CVNA) stock’s latest price update

Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA)’s stock price has decreased by -7.69 compared to its previous closing price of 52.94. However, the company has seen a -10.72% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-01 that Most meme stocks rallied in 2023. However, the meme stock outlook is grim, given the narrative that 2023 was merely a recovery year for high-beta stocks.

CVNA’s Market Performance

Carvana Co. (CVNA) has experienced a -10.72% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 56.03% rise in the past month, and a 24.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.08% for CVNA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.27% for CVNA’s stock, with a 62.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVNA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CVNA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CVNA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $40 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CVNA Trading at 29.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.70%, as shares surge +38.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVNA fell by -10.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +559.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.47. In addition, Carvana Co. saw -7.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVNA starting from BREAUX PAUL W., who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $59.00 back on Dec 19. After this action, BREAUX PAUL W. now owns 144,819 shares of Carvana Co., valued at $1,180,000 using the latest closing price.

BREAUX PAUL W., the of Carvana Co., sale 20,000 shares at $49.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that BREAUX PAUL W. is holding 165,174 shares at $980,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.95 for the present operating margin

+7.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carvana Co. stands at -11.67. The total capital return value is set at -21.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.41. Equity return is now at value -78.96, with -2.91 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.66 and the total asset turnover is 1.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

To sum up, Carvana Co. (CVNA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.