Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.58. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is $17.84, which is $8.45 above the current market price. The public float for CGC is 65.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CGC on January 03, 2024 was 2.96M shares.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.26 in comparison to its previous close of 5.11, however, the company has experienced a -6.81% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarijuanaStocks reported 2024-01-02 that As the global cannabis industry continues to expand, with its value reaching an impressive $50 billion in 2023, Canadian marijuana stocks are becoming increasingly important to watch in the first quarter of 2024. The early adoption of legalization in Canada has given its companies a significant advantage, allowing them to extend their influence worldwide. This rapid growth and international expansion make Canadian cannabis stocks a focal point for investors in the upcoming quarter.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has experienced a -6.81% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.46% drop in the past month, and a -35.01% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.38% for CGC.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.28% for CGC’s stock, with a -41.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

After a stumble in the market that brought CGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.52%, as shares sank -22.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGC fell by -6.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.86. In addition, Canopy Growth Corporation saw -6.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGC starting from Lazzarato David Angelo, who sale 3,713 shares at the price of $6.68 back on Dec 29. After this action, Lazzarato David Angelo now owns 17,042 shares of Canopy Growth Corporation, valued at $24,803 using the latest closing price.

Yanofsky Theresa, the Director of Canopy Growth Corporation, sale 3,697 shares at $6.68 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Yanofsky Theresa is holding 17,501 shares at $24,696 based on the most recent closing price.

-115.50 for the present operating margin

-12.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canopy Growth Corporation stands at -813.63. The total capital return value is set at -12.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -96.82. Equity return is now at value -98.75, with -46.24 for asset returns.

Based on Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC), the company’s capital structure generated 186.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.12. Total debt to assets is 57.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

To put it simply, Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.