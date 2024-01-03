Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc (CVKD) Stock Sees a-10.29 Decrease

The stock of Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc (CVKD) has seen a 23.84% increase in the past week, with a 44.30% gain in the past month, and a -5.58% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.33% for CVKD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.18% for CVKD’s stock, with a -33.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CVKD) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for CVKD is 5.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CVKD on January 03, 2024 was 65.04K shares.

CVKD) stock’s latest price update

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CVKD)’s stock price has dropped by -10.29 in relation to previous closing price of 0.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 23.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-09 that PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: CVKD), a biopharmaceutical company developing tecarfarin, a late-stage novel oral and reversible anticoagulant (blood thinner) designed to prevent heart attacks, strokes and deaths due to blood clots in patients with certain rare medical conditions, announced today that Quang Pham, CEO, will be participating in a Company Webcast and Panel Presentation at the Lytham Partners Fall 2023 Investor Conference on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVKD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVKD stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for CVKD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CVKD in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $4 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CVKD Trading at 33.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.12%, as shares surge +32.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVKD rose by +23.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5428. In addition, Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc saw -10.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVKD starting from MURPHY JOHN RAYMOND, who purchase 2,669 shares at the price of $0.69 back on Oct 05. After this action, MURPHY JOHN RAYMOND now owns 614,792 shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc, valued at $1,842 using the latest closing price.

MURPHY JOHN RAYMOND, the Director of Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc, purchase 17,331 shares at $0.70 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that MURPHY JOHN RAYMOND is holding 612,123 shares at $12,132 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVKD

Equity return is now at value -323.09, with -248.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc (CVKD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.