C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for CCCC is also noteworthy at 3.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CCCC is 41.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.32% of that float. The average trading volume of CCCC on January 03, 2024 was 12.41M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

CCCC) stock’s latest price update

C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CCCC)’s stock price has plunge by 15.40relation to previous closing price of 5.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 46.19% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that We present three small biotech stocks, which most analysts on Wall Street are optimistic about. These companies have upside potential for 2024 following signals of a stabilizing market.

CCCC’s Market Performance

CCCC’s stock has risen by 46.19% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 300.00% and a quarterly rise of 283.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 24.95% for C4 Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 81.57% for CCCC stock, with a simple moving average of 125.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCCC stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CCCC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CCCC in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $12 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CCCC Trading at 170.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.45%, as shares surge +307.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +252.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCCC rose by +46.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.84. In addition, C4 Therapeutics Inc saw 15.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCCC starting from Koppikar Utpal, who purchase 5,667 shares at the price of $5.60 back on Feb 08. After this action, Koppikar Utpal now owns 5,667 shares of C4 Therapeutics Inc, valued at $31,735 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-416.56 for the present operating margin

+75.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for C4 Therapeutics Inc stands at -412.19. The total capital return value is set at -32.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.02. Equity return is now at value -50.51, with -33.97 for asset returns.

Based on C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC), the company’s capital structure generated 30.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.15. Total debt to assets is 20.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.46.

Conclusion

In summary, C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.