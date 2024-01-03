Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for BYRN is at 1.45. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BYRN is 17.40M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.63% of that float. The average trading volume for BYRN on January 03, 2024 was 82.42K shares.

BYRN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Byrna Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BYRN) has decreased by -10.33 when compared to last closing price of 6.39.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -16.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

BYRN’s Market Performance

Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN) has seen a -16.84% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.05% decline in the past month and a 154.67% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.94% for BYRN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.30% for BYRN’s stock, with a 18.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYRN stocks, with Dawson James repeating the rating for BYRN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BYRN in the upcoming period, according to Dawson James is $12 based on the research report published on April 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BYRN Trading at 6.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.75%, as shares sank -5.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYRN fell by -16.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.04. In addition, Byrna Technologies Inc saw -10.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYRN starting from North David, who purchase 1,200 shares at the price of $4.00 back on Oct 19. After this action, North David now owns 22,989 shares of Byrna Technologies Inc, valued at $4,800 using the latest closing price.

North David, the Chief Financial Officer of Byrna Technologies Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $3.93 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that North David is holding 21,789 shares at $19,636 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYRN

Equity return is now at value -16.76, with -13.95 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.