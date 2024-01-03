Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH)’s stock price has increased by 5.23 compared to its previous closing price of 0.13. However, the company has seen a -16.44% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-15 that Brüush Oral Care (NASDAQ: BRSH ) stock is up by about 40% today. The company announced that it has entered into an agreement to merge with Arrive.

Is It Worth Investing in Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BRSH is 2.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BRSH is 1.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.59% of that float. On January 03, 2024, BRSH’s average trading volume was 7.15M shares.

BRSH’s Market Performance

BRSH’s stock has seen a -16.44% decrease for the week, with a -23.37% drop in the past month and a -87.46% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.70% for Bruush Oral Care Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.52% for BRSH’s stock, with a -96.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BRSH Trading at -39.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.69%, as shares sank -28.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -80.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRSH fell by -16.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1651. In addition, Bruush Oral Care Inc. saw 5.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-347.66 for the present operating margin

+11.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bruush Oral Care Inc. stands at -332.97.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.