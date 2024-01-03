British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE: BTI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.43x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.57. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) by analysts is $30.84, which is $16.87 above the current market price. The public float for BTI is 2.23B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.17% of that float. On January 03, 2024, the average trading volume of BTI was 4.88M shares.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE: BTI)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.74 in comparison to its previous close of 29.29, however, the company has experienced a 2.23% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-28 that Under a frenzied environment, it’s normal to overpay for certain hot investments – but this framework also drives the case home for undervalued stocks Wall Street overlooked. Stated differently, publicly traded enterprises that stood well outside the spotlight may offer calmer, more intelligence-focused narratives.

BTI’s Market Performance

BTI’s stock has risen by 2.23% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.55% and a quarterly drop of -2.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.36% for British American Tobacco Plc ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.34% for BTI’s stock, with a -8.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTI stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BTI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BTI in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $38 based on the research report published on November 01, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BTI Trading at -2.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.09%, as shares sank -6.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTI rose by +2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.59. In addition, British American Tobacco Plc ADR saw 1.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.03 for the present operating margin

+70.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for British American Tobacco Plc ADR stands at +23.91. The total capital return value is set at 10.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.10. Equity return is now at value 11.51, with 5.64 for asset returns.

Based on British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI), the company’s capital structure generated 51.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.02. Total debt to assets is 25.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To sum up, British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.