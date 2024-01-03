Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) has seen a -4.40% decrease in the past week, with a 8.89% gain in the past month, and a 32.62% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.04% for BDN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.06% for BDN stock, with a simple moving average of 17.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.25.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) is $5.25, which is $0.08 above the current market price. The public float for BDN is 168.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.74% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BDN on January 03, 2024 was 2.11M shares.

BDN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) has decreased by -6.30 when compared to last closing price of 5.52. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.40% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-12-24 that Select real estate may be the income investing play for 2024. As I write, seven real estate investment trusts (REITs) are dishing dividends from 8.7% all the way up to 15.4%.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDN stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for BDN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BDN in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $6 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BDN Trading at 15.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares surge +9.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDN fell by -2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.20. In addition, Brandywine Realty Trust saw -4.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.50 for the present operating margin

+26.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brandywine Realty Trust stands at +10.54. The total capital return value is set at 2.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.55. Equity return is now at value -0.66, with -0.26 for asset returns.

Based on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN), the company’s capital structure generated 122.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.14. Total debt to assets is 51.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 44.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.