Boeing Co.’s (BA) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Boeing Co. (BA) has gone down by -3.33% for the week, with a 8.69% rise in the past month and a 34.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.11% for BA.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.14% for BA’s stock, with a 18.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BA is 1.60. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Boeing Co. (BA) is $272.64, which is $20.88 above the current market price. The public float for BA is 604.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.66% of that float. On January 03, 2024, BA’s average trading volume was 5.91M shares.

BA) stock’s latest price update

Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.41 in comparison to its previous close of 260.66, however, the company has experienced a -3.33% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons reported 2024-01-02 that Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak took shares of the commercial aerospace giant off his conviction list, but he still rates Boeing stock Buy.

BA Trading at 14.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +7.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BA fell by -3.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $253.02. In addition, Boeing Co. saw -3.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BA starting from COLBERT THEODORE III, who sale 8,500 shares at the price of $238.37 back on Aug 01. After this action, COLBERT THEODORE III now owns 59,255 shares of Boeing Co., valued at $2,026,136 using the latest closing price.

MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M, the Director of Boeing Co., purchase 850 shares at $237.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M is holding 3,767 shares at $201,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.34 for the present operating margin

+5.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boeing Co. stands at -7.41. The total capital return value is set at -8.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Boeing Co. (BA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.