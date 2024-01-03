Blackstone Inc (BX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.51. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BX is 703.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BX on January 03, 2024 was 3.69M shares.

BX) stock’s latest price update

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX)’s stock price has plunge by -4.88relation to previous closing price of 128.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.12% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2024-01-03 that Ancestry CEO Deborah Liu has not ruled out the genealogy company once again going public in an interview with Bloomberg. The company is privately owned by investment firm Blackstone Inc (NYSE:BX) after being acquired for about $5 billion in 2020.

BX’s Market Performance

Blackstone Inc (BX) has experienced a -7.12% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.76% rise in the past month, and a 18.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.71% for BX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.19% for BX stock, with a simple moving average of 23.92% for the last 200 days.

BX Trading at 11.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +5.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BX fell by -6.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.83. In addition, Blackstone Inc saw -6.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BX starting from Payne David, who sale 5,500 shares at the price of $128.21 back on Dec 21. After this action, Payne David now owns 47,781 shares of Blackstone Inc, valued at $705,155 using the latest closing price.

Blackstone Inc., the 10% Owner of Blackstone Inc, sale 17,250,000 shares at $11.15 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Blackstone Inc. is holding 143,510 shares at $192,337,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.15 for the present operating margin

+98.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackstone Inc stands at +12.84. The total capital return value is set at 11.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.00. Equity return is now at value 24.42, with 4.39 for asset returns.

Based on Blackstone Inc (BX), the company’s capital structure generated 175.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.75. Total debt to assets is 31.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 172.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Blackstone Inc (BX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.