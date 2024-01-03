BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) has dropped by -3.11 compared to previous close of 3.54. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-02 that Meme stocks are not what they were back in 2021 when they took the market by storm, crushed Wall Street short-sellers and put hedge fund Melvin Capital out of business. But meme stocks haven’t gone away.

Is It Worth Investing in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BB is 1.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for BB is $7.25, which is $1.97 above the current price. The public float for BB is 575.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BB on January 03, 2024 was 5.35M shares.

BB’s Market Performance

BB’s stock has seen a -3.92% decrease for the week, with a -6.54% drop in the past month and a -22.05% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.48% for BlackBerry Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.87% for BB’s stock, with a -23.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BB stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for BB by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for BB in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $4 based on the research report published on December 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BB Trading at -8.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares sank -10.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BB fell by -3.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.92. In addition, BlackBerry Ltd saw -3.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BB starting from Rai Steve, who sale 12,645 shares at the price of $3.56 back on Dec 21. After this action, Rai Steve now owns 53,720 shares of BlackBerry Ltd, valued at $45,016 using the latest closing price.

WHITE-IVY NITA C, the Chief Human Resources Officer of BlackBerry Ltd, sale 8,190 shares at $3.57 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that WHITE-IVY NITA C is holding 252,307 shares at $29,238 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.15 for the present operating margin

+49.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackBerry Ltd stands at -111.89. The total capital return value is set at -13.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.99. Equity return is now at value -52.59, with -31.66 for asset returns.

Based on BlackBerry Ltd (BB), the company’s capital structure generated 51.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.08. Total debt to assets is 26.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BlackBerry Ltd (BB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.