Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ: BTDR) has decreased by -9.94 when compared to last closing price of 9.86.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -13.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ: BTDR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.90. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BTDR is 21.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.01% of that float. On January 03, 2024, the average trading volume of BTDR was 1.02M shares.

BTDR’s Market Performance

BTDR stock saw an increase of -13.11% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 97.33% and a quarterly increase of -7.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.90% for Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.32% for BTDR’s stock, with a 4.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTDR stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BTDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTDR in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $20 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BTDR Trading at 61.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.24%, as shares surge +77.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +160.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTDR fell by -13.11%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.03. In addition, Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co saw -9.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.66 for the present operating margin

+24.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co stands at -18.30. The total capital return value is set at -25.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.48. Equity return is now at value -32.16, with -17.33 for asset returns.

Based on Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR), the company’s capital structure generated 31.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.95. Total debt to assets is 15.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.93.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.