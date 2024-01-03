BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 3.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BBAI is 47.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.87% of that float. On January 03, 2024, the average trading volume of BBAI was 2.02M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

BBAI) stock’s latest price update

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI)’s stock price has dropped by -6.54 in relation to previous closing price of 2.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that BigBear.ai (BBAI) expands partnerships with the U.S. Army, boosting data security and operational efficiencies.

BBAI’s Market Performance

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) has experienced a 8.11% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 17.65% rise in the past month, and a 42.86% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.80% for BBAI.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.64% for BBAI’s stock, with a 2.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBAI stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for BBAI by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BBAI in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $2 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BBAI Trading at 19.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.40%, as shares surge +11.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAI rose by +8.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.85. In addition, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc saw -6.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBAI starting from Braden Pamela Joyce, who purchase 50,025 shares at the price of $1.92 back on Dec 15. After this action, Braden Pamela Joyce now owns 305,457 shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc, valued at $96,048 using the latest closing price.

Dinu Raluca, the Director of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc, sale 13,029 shares at $1.92 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Dinu Raluca is holding 773,374 shares at $25,016 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.37 for the present operating margin

+27.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc stands at -78.49. The total capital return value is set at -20.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.53. Equity return is now at value -288.00, with -32.87 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.