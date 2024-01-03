AZEK Company Inc (AZEK) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for AZEK Company Inc (NYSE: AZEK) is above average at 82.46x. The 36-month beta value for AZEK is also noteworthy at 1.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AZEK is 144.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.35% of that float. The average trading volume of AZEK on January 03, 2024 was 1.59M shares.

AZEK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of AZEK Company Inc (NYSE: AZEK) has plunged by -2.88 when compared to previous closing price of 38.25, but the company has seen a -3.20% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-23 that AZEK recently announced strong Q4 FY23 and FY23 results, with net sales rising by 27.6% in Q4 FY23 compared to the previous year. The company’s focus on high-margin businesses, such as outdoor living markets, could be beneficial for its future growth. Technical analysis suggests that the stock price of AZEK might soon start a new upward rally, indicating a potential uptrend.

AZEK’s Market Performance

AZEK Company Inc (AZEK) has experienced a -3.20% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.71% rise in the past month, and a 26.40% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.21% for AZEK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.93% for AZEK’s stock, with a 27.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZEK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZEK stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for AZEK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AZEK in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $43 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

AZEK Trading at 16.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +5.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZEK fell by -3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.90. In addition, AZEK Company Inc saw -2.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZEK starting from Skelly Jonathan, who sale 9,000 shares at the price of $38.75 back on Dec 20. After this action, Skelly Jonathan now owns 190,784 shares of AZEK Company Inc, valued at $348,750 using the latest closing price.

Toole Samara, the Chief Marketing Officer of AZEK Company Inc, sale 1,983 shares at $37.61 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that Toole Samara is holding 16,941 shares at $74,581 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AZEK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.17 for the present operating margin

+31.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for AZEK Company Inc stands at +4.96. The total capital return value is set at 6.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.22. Equity return is now at value 4.73, with 2.77 for asset returns.

Based on AZEK Company Inc (AZEK), the company’s capital structure generated 47.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.32. Total debt to assets is 27.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.99.

Conclusion

In summary, AZEK Company Inc (AZEK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.