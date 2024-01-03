Avenue Therapeutics Inc (ATXI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Avenue Therapeutics Inc (ATXI) has seen a 5.99% increase in the past week, with a -10.62% drop in the past month, and a -75.50% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.85% for ATXI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.86% for ATXI stock, with a simple moving average of -78.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATXI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ATXI is -0.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ATXI is 9.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATXI on January 03, 2024 was 2.15M shares.

ATXI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATXI) has surged by 7.25 when compared to previous closing price of 0.16, but the company has seen a 5.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-01 that MIAMI, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATXI) (“Avenue” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of neurologic diseases, today announced that Amy Chappell, M.D., FAAN, will be presenting preclinical in vivo data evaluating BAER-101 using the SynapCell’s Genetic Absence Epilepsy Rat from Strasbourg (“GAERS”) model of absence epilepsy at the American Epilepsy Society (AES) 2023 Annual Meeting in Orlando, FL on December 2, 2023.

ATXI Trading at -22.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATXI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.30%, as shares sank -7.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATXI rose by +5.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1541. In addition, Avenue Therapeutics Inc saw 6.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATXI starting from Davidow Robert L, who sale 353,000 shares at the price of $0.14 back on Dec 11. After this action, Davidow Robert L now owns 22,000 shares of Avenue Therapeutics Inc, valued at $49,600 using the latest closing price.

Davidow Robert L, the 10% Owner of Avenue Therapeutics Inc, sale 264,000 shares at $0.14 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that Davidow Robert L is holding 681,000 shares at $36,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATXI

The total capital return value is set at -239.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -96.57. Equity return is now at value -96.57, with -1939.09 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Avenue Therapeutics Inc (ATXI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.