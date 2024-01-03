Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) has gone down by -1.64% for the week, with a 3.22% rise in the past month and a -15.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.33% for ACB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.09% for ACB stock, with a simple moving average of -15.20% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB) Right Now?

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.60x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ACB is 2.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ACB is 433.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACB on January 03, 2024 was 7.64M shares.

ACB) stock’s latest price update

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.29 in relation to its previous close of 0.48. However, the company has experienced a -1.64% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-31 that Aurora Cannabis’s financials have been improving and the company posted record adjusted EBITDA last quarter. The company’s focus on the medical marijuana market has allowed it to generate better margins.

ACB Trading at 1.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.38%, as shares surge +1.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACB fell by -1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4852. In addition, Aurora Cannabis Inc saw -0.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ACB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-109.01 for the present operating margin

-27.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aurora Cannabis Inc stands at -113.73. The total capital return value is set at -15.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.91. Equity return is now at value 73.45, with 39.21 for asset returns.

Based on Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB), the company’s capital structure generated 46.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.88. Total debt to assets is 24.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.