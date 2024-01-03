Atomera Inc (ATOM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Atomera Inc (NASDAQ: ATOM)’s stock price has dropped by -7.42 in relation to previous closing price of 7.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -14.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-13 that With the Nasdaq taking investors on a roller coaster ride this year, many have sought refuge in mega-cap tech names like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ). However, some of the best bargains right now are in smaller semiconductor stocks flying under Wall Street’s radar.

Is It Worth Investing in Atomera Inc (NASDAQ: ATOM) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ATOM is 1.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Atomera Inc (ATOM) is $13.00, which is $6.51 above the current market price. The public float for ATOM is 24.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.56% of that float. On January 03, 2024, ATOM’s average trading volume was 180.93K shares.

ATOM’s Market Performance

ATOM stock saw a decrease of -14.27% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.81% and a quarterly a decrease of 2.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.15% for Atomera Inc (ATOM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.88% for ATOM’s stock, with a -9.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATOM stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for ATOM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATOM in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $28 based on the research report published on June 09, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ATOM Trading at -2.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.96%, as shares sank -11.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATOM fell by -14.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by unch in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.16. In addition, Atomera Inc saw -7.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATOM starting from Mears Robert J, who sale 3,251 shares at the price of $7.16 back on Dec 04. After this action, Mears Robert J now owns 113,803 shares of Atomera Inc, valued at $23,277 using the latest closing price.

BIBAUD SCOTT A., the CEO and President of Atomera Inc, sale 7,980 shares at $6.67 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that BIBAUD SCOTT A. is holding 294,469 shares at $53,227 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4587.96 for the present operating margin

-315.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atomera Inc stands at -4565.71. The total capital return value is set at -58.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.06. Equity return is now at value -92.46, with -71.91 for asset returns.

Based on Atomera Inc (ATOM), the company’s capital structure generated 24.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.36. Total debt to assets is 18.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 32,909.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Atomera Inc (ATOM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.