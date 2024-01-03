Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for ATHA is at 2.79. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ATHA is 35.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.40% of that float. The average trading volume for ATHA on January 03, 2024 was 234.65K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

ATHA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATHA) has jumped by 18.93 compared to previous close of 2.43. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 33.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-01 that Anyone who has struggled with a neurodegenerative disease (NDD) or has cared for someone who has one of these illnesses knows how challenging they are to treat and even diagnose. NDDs damage cognitive functions, motor functions, or sometimes both.

ATHA’s Market Performance

Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA) has seen a 33.80% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 100.69% gain in the past month and a 52.91% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.34% for ATHA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 38.19% for ATHA’s stock, with a 20.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATHA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATHA stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for ATHA by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for ATHA in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $20 based on the research report published on October 17, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ATHA Trading at 63.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATHA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.09%, as shares surge +91.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +82.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATHA rose by +33.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.16. In addition, Athira Pharma Inc saw 18.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATHA starting from PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who purchase 163,954 shares at the price of $2.38 back on Dec 29. After this action, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC now owns 5,402,964 shares of Athira Pharma Inc, valued at $390,211 using the latest closing price.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, the Director of Athira Pharma Inc, purchase 409,598 shares at $2.44 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC is holding 5,239,010 shares at $999,419 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATHA

The total capital return value is set at -33.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.19. Equity return is now at value -57.80, with -52.53 for asset returns.

Based on Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.81. Total debt to assets is 0.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.67.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.