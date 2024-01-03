Assessing the Risk and Potential of Schlumberger Ltd.’s (SLB) Stock

The stock of Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) has seen a -2.07% decrease in the past week, with a -0.12% drop in the past month, and a -10.29% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.30% for SLB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.14% for SLB stock, with a simple moving average of -1.90% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE: SLB) Right Now?

Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE: SLB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SLB is at 1.66. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for SLB is $69.72, which is $17.74 above the current market price. The public float for SLB is 1.43B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.31% of that float. The average trading volume for SLB on January 03, 2024 was 8.62M shares.

SLB) stock’s latest price update

Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE: SLB)’s stock price has decreased by -0.12 compared to its previous closing price of 52.04. However, the company has seen a -2.07% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2024-01-02 that Plexus Holdings PLC (AIM:POS) shares jumped 10% then fell into the red after it announced a new, expanded IP licence agreement with SLB (previously Schlumberger) replacing the previous surface production wellhead licence agreement with Cameron (an SLB company) for a cash consideration of US$5.2 million. The fact that the new licence agreement is royalty-free may have led to the swing in the shares, but broker Cavendish pointed out that Plexus had moved its focus away from the larger-volume, lower-cost surface production wellhead market.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLB stocks, with Societe Generale repeating the rating for SLB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SLB in the upcoming period, according to Societe Generale is $81 based on the research report published on October 09, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SLB Trading at -2.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares sank -0.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLB fell by -2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.37. In addition, Schlumberger Ltd. saw -0.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLB starting from Biguet Stephane, who sale 6,250 shares at the price of $53.86 back on Dec 26. After this action, Biguet Stephane now owns 163,515 shares of Schlumberger Ltd., valued at $336,625 using the latest closing price.

Biguet Stephane, the EVP & CFO of Schlumberger Ltd., sale 6,250 shares at $52.44 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Biguet Stephane is holding 169,765 shares at $327,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.90 for the present operating margin

+19.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Schlumberger Ltd. stands at +12.21. The total capital return value is set at 14.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.88. Equity return is now at value 22.71, with 9.24 for asset returns.

Based on Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB), the company’s capital structure generated 73.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.22. Total debt to assets is 29.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.