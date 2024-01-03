Assessing the Risk and Potential of Relay Therapeutics Inc’s (RLAY) Stock

In the past week, RLAY stock has gone up by 5.47%, with a monthly gain of 49.87% and a quarterly surge of 45.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.84% for Relay Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.90% for RLAY’s stock, with a 9.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLAY) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RLAY is 1.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RLAY is 85.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.10% of that float. On January 03, 2024, RLAY’s average trading volume was 1.19M shares.

RLAY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLAY) has jumped by 7.67 compared to previous close of 11.01. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-02 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLAY), a clinical-stage precision medicine company transforming the drug discovery process by combining leading-edge computational and experimental technologies, today announced that Sanjiv Patel, M.D.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLAY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for RLAY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RLAY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12.50 based on the research report published on April 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

RLAY Trading at 39.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.89%, as shares surge +36.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +74.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLAY rose by +5.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.21. In addition, Relay Therapeutics Inc saw 7.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLAY starting from Bergstrom Donald A, who sale 977 shares at the price of $11.51 back on Dec 27. After this action, Bergstrom Donald A now owns 234,056 shares of Relay Therapeutics Inc, valued at $11,245 using the latest closing price.

Adams Brian, the Chief Legal Officer of Relay Therapeutics Inc, sale 294 shares at $11.51 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Adams Brian is holding 129,667 shares at $3,384 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RLAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22516.44 for the present operating margin

-199.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Relay Therapeutics Inc stands at -21036.13. The total capital return value is set at -32.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.22. Equity return is now at value -36.67, with -31.41 for asset returns.

Based on Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY), the company’s capital structure generated 6.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.73. Total debt to assets is 5.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.