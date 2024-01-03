Assessing the Risk and Potential of Cameco Corp.’s (CCJ) Stock

The stock of Cameco Corp. (CCJ) has seen a -4.99% decrease in the past week, with a -8.15% drop in the past month, and a 12.46% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.97% for CCJ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.22% for CCJ stock, with a simple moving average of 20.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ) Right Now?

Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 91.99x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CCJ is at 0.96. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CCJ is $70.08, which is $10.54 above the current market price. The public float for CCJ is 431.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.17% of that float. The average trading volume for CCJ on January 03, 2024 was 4.99M shares.

Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ)’s stock price has decreased by -0.81 compared to its previous closing price of 42.04. However, the company has seen a -4.99% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-27 that Gordon Johnson, CEO and Founder of GLJ Research, discusses his biggest stock ideas for 2024.

CCJ Trading at -3.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares sank -8.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCJ fell by -4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.26. In addition, Cameco Corp. saw -3.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CCJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.62 for the present operating margin

+9.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cameco Corp. stands at +4.78. The total capital return value is set at -0.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.41. Equity return is now at value 4.88, with 3.32 for asset returns.

Based on Cameco Corp. (CCJ), the company’s capital structure generated 17.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.71. Total debt to assets is 11.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cameco Corp. (CCJ) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.