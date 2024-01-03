ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE: ASX)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.51 in comparison to its previous close of 9.41, however, the company has experienced a -0.87% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-26 that Semiconductor companies have been a portion of the market that has seen exponential growth over the last few years and shows no sign of stopping. The hype still surrounding generative A.I.

Is It Worth Investing in ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE: ASX) Right Now?

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE: ASX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.24. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX) is $NT124.97, which is $0.02 above the current market price. The public float for ASX is 2.15B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASX on January 03, 2024 was 4.74M shares.

ASX’s Market Performance

The stock of ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX) has seen a -0.87% decrease in the past week, with a 5.58% rise in the past month, and a 20.74% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.82% for ASX.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.87% for ASX’s stock, with a 14.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ASX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $9.20 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ASX Trading at 7.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares surge +3.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASX fell by -0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.02. In addition, ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR saw -3.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.12 for the present operating margin

+19.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR stands at +9.26. The total capital return value is set at 16.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.24. Equity return is now at value 13.40, with 5.44 for asset returns.

Based on ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX), the company’s capital structure generated 63.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.68. Total debt to assets is 26.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.