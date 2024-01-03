Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) is above average at 42.19x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.66.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ARRY is 146.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ARRY on January 03, 2024 was 5.85M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

ARRY) stock’s latest price update

Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY)’s stock price has decreased by -4.57 compared to its previous closing price of 16.96. However, the company has seen a -6.82% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-01 that Whether you’re a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

ARRY’s Market Performance

Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) has seen a -6.82% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.52% decline in the past month and a -17.19% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.64% for ARRY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.71% for ARRY stock, with a simple moving average of -19.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARRY stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ARRY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARRY in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $22 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ARRY Trading at -2.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares surge +1.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARRY fell by -6.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.17. In addition, Array Technologies Inc saw -3.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARRY starting from Hottinger Tyson, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $25.04 back on Sep 01. After this action, Hottinger Tyson now owns 69,618 shares of Array Technologies Inc, valued at $187,825 using the latest closing price.

Patel Nipul M., the Chief Financial Officer of Array Technologies Inc, sale 54,593 shares at $23.12 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Patel Nipul M. is holding 82,827 shares at $1,262,190 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.04 for the present operating margin

+7.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Array Technologies Inc stands at +0.27. The total capital return value is set at -1.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.43. Equity return is now at value 22.55, with 6.29 for asset returns.

Based on Array Technologies Inc (ARRY), the company’s capital structure generated 183.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.78. Total debt to assets is 45.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 590.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.89 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.